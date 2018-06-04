Separation agreement calls for $75,000 to be paid to former Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan

Former Port of Olympia Executive Director, Ed Galligan, whose last day as executive director was Thursday, will be paid $75,000 in separation pay, according to a separation and consulting agreement shared with The Olympian.
Galligan is set to receive the $75,000 in separation pay within two weeks of the effective date of the agreement. Galligan signed off on it on May 25, while acting executive director, Rudy Rudolph, signed it on May 31. Galligan's last reported salary at the port was $151,132.
The separation pay is "in consideration of Mr. Gallgan's commitment" to comply with obligations outlined in the agreement, including non-disclosure terms and that he won't sue the port.
"Mr. Galligan affirms that he has not and will not initiate any claims, suit, action, or arbitration before any federal, state or local judicial, administrative or other forum with respect to any matter arising out of or connected with his employment with the port or termination of that employment," the agreement reads.
Galligan and the port also came to terms on a consulting agreement which will pay him $75 per hour, but is not to exceed $50,000 in any calendar year.
Examples of his possible consulting duties: Educating the interim, acting or new executive director on port business, or assisting in the analysis of business opportunities.
Galligan will not be paid for those duties "without express direction or request from the commission, or the port's executive director, or the port's legal counsel," according to the agreement.
Galligan's personnel file will reflect "resignation" as the reason for separation from employment.
Galligan had been executive director of the port since November 2005. The three-member commission put him on paid leave in April, saying that it was time for change.
They issued a statement on Thursday:
“The commission thanks Mr. Galligan for his service to the Port over the past 12 years. Ed's knowledge, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Port's mission have played a critical role in the growth and success of the Port during his tenure.”
