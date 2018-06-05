Deaths for June 5

Duffy, Kelly Raymond, 57, Lacey, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Jaros, Mark Ian, 60, Shelton, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Krise, Gloria Rose, 66, Shelton, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Louis, Jean K., 97, Lacey, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Newell, John Worth, Jr., 84, Shelton, died Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Roughley, Richard W., 87, Shelton, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Trambitas, John Joseph, 77, Aberdeen, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Young, Charles Edward, 86, Shelton, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
