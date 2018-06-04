What’s Happening for June 6

Wednesday
The Lost Diaries of Eve and Adam: This comedy performance, inspired by Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve, will be performed by storytellers Ingrid Nixon from Port Angeles and Jeff Doyle from Michigan. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $10. Sponsored by the South Sound Story Guild.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Brian Finney, director of Democracy Live, a Seattle technology company with no political affiliation, will present his company’s electronic tools for 21st century voters at 2 p.m. in Panorama’s Quinault Auditorium in Lacey. Information: doddsbpan@gmail.com.
Women Your Mother Warned You About: Join Heartspark Press for an evening celebrating the release of their first anthology, “Resilience: Surviving in the Face of Everything,” a collection of trans women and non-binary AMAB (assigned male at birth) writers, including several Olympia residents. The event, for adults, will run 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Free admission; this program occurs after regular hours and no other library services will be available. Information: heartsparkpress.com/resilience or trl.org.
Interfaith Pride Service: This service honoring the LGBTQ+ community features readings and songs that draw upon compassion, understanding, justice, and mutuality. It will be from 7-8 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. All ages.
Friday
Jake’s Pride Kick-Off Party: Jake’s on Fourth will host a Pride Weekend kickoff party with a DJ and dancing from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jake’s is at 311 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.
Saturday
Racial Justice Summit: This event, hosted by the YWCA Olympia, will engage participants in dialogue and understanding about the experiences of People of Color in Thurston County and beyond. Caucus-based workshops will provide opportunities to explore personal and collective responsibility to dismantle racism. There also will be a panel discussion and spoken word performances. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, in Student Union Building No. 27. Summit ticket/registration includes breakfast, lunch and snacks; child care will be available. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale from $50-$100, with people asked to pay what’s appropriate to their financial resources. Some ticket waivers also are available. Information: http://www.ywcaofolympia.org/calendar/2018-racial-justice-summit
Strawberry Festival: The South Bay Grange will host this festival from noon-4 p.m. at the grange, 3918 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Olympia. It is the 82nd year of shortcake, fresh strawberries, vendors, entertainment, food, and local artisans. Free. Information: bkmusicalproductions.com/strawberry-festival.html
Great American Read Kickoff: The Lacey Timberland Library is one of 50 public libraries selected to receive a community programming grant to support "The Great American Read." “The Great American Read” is an eight-part PBS television series and multi-platform initiative celebrating the joy of reading, offering a list of 100 diverse books, encouraging audiences to read the books and vote from the list of 100, and share their personal connections to the titles. At the kick-off event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will share select copies of the top 100 books and serve refreshments. For adults. Information: trl.org
Music & Memories Car Show: This benefit to support the Olympia School District music programs is hosted by The Richard & Jeanette Levesque Memorial Music Fund. All money will be donated to the fund to support scholarships and instruments for the district. The car show runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ingersoll Stadium parking lot, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. Free for spectators to attend. Event also includes a bake sale, lunch concession, drawings, and musical performances by Olympia band students.
Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice’s Goals for Gaza: This Ramadan Soccer Tournament fundraiser and community Iftar meal takes place from 3-10 p.m. at Chinook Middle School (Fields 9 and 10) and the Masjid al-Nur Islamic Center of Olympia to benefit the Rachel Corrie Gaza Sport Initiative. The Community Iftar Meal, held after the tournament, is an opportunity for community members to meet and build relationships with their Muslim neighbors by breaking fast together for Ramadan. The event raises funds for the Rachel Corrie Gaza Sport Initiative, consisting of two Ramadan Football Tournaments (Juniors and Men) and the Tournament for Athletes with Disabilities, with thousands of spectators and hundreds of competing athletes participating each year. Information: 360-754-3998 or https://rachelcorriefoundation.networkforgood.com/events/2890-goals-for-gaza.
Knit/crochet group at San Francisco Street Bakery: This new group gathers at the San Francisco Street Bakery garden seating area from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Everyone and every skill level is welcome.
Pride block party and bingo: Speakeasy’s will host a Pride Block Party starting at 3 p.m. at Adams Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Olympia. It will feature music, drag performances and speeches for all ages. Then at 6 p.m., all are invited to play Rainbow Bingo at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Entry is $15 for a full night of bingo. 21 and older only. Event features a costume contest, 50/50 raffle and a full cash bar.
Saturday and Sunday
Anglers fish for free: This is "Free Fishing Weekend," when you can legally fish or gather shellfish without a license in any waters open to fishing in Washington state. Anglers also will not need a Columbia River salmon and steelhead endorsement, otherwise required to fish for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its tributaries. Nor will they need a Two Pole Endorsement to fish with two poles in selected waters where two-pole fishing is permitted. Also no vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required to park at any of the nearly 700 water-access sites maintained by the state Parks or the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). A Discover Pass will be needed on DNR lands, however. And while no licenses are required, it's still important to check the regulations for size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect. Information: http://wdfw.wa.gov.
Sunday
Capital City Pride parade and festival: The main day of the four-day LGBTQ+ celebration includes the annual parade from noon to 1 p.m. from the Capitol to Heritage Park; the festival featuring music, food booths, and kid activities from 1-5 p.m. at Heritage Park; and a wrap-up party from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. at Jake’s on Fourth, 311 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Free and open to all. Information: www.capitalcitypride.net/
Tuesday
Christian Womens Connection: The monthly luncheon will include an inspirational speaker talking about her secret of getting through trauma, and local musician Geoff Woodhouse. The luncheon will be at noon at Panorama Seventeen51 Restaurant at 1751 Circle Drive SE in Lacey. Cost is $16. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 or Judy at 360-412-3123 by the Friday before the luncheon.
The future of Intercity Transit: IT will host the program "Intercity Transit: Where have we been and where do we do from here?” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Ann Freeman Manzanares, IT’s general manager, will be the speaker; Lacey City Council member Carolyn Cox and Don Melnick, a Panorama resident and IT Authority citizen representative also will be available to answer questions. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454.
Want to get a local event listed in What's Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com.
