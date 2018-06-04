Burglary suspect disabled security cameras in Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff's Office seeks more information about a burglary that took place at the Taylor Towne 76 gas station on Wednesday.
The suspect entered the convenience store between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Before the alleged burglary took place, the suspect disabled the security cameras. He later fled in his own vehicle or was picked up by an accomplice.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Michael Sargent at 360-427-9670 Ext. 628, or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
