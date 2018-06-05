Trump self-pardon would 'destroy' the GOP, Graham warns

White House: President won't need to use his 'absolute power' to pardon himself White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong. The White House ×

