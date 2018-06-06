Texas teen emotionally reunites with deported father before her graduation

Eastlake High School graduate Leslie Silva reunites with her father, who was deported, before her graduation in El Paso, Texas.
Ingrid Silva
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Local

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.