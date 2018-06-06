McLane Nature Trail renamed to honor Ralph Munro

Surrounded by dozens of McLane Elementary students former Secretary of State and longtime west Olympia resident Ralph Munro watches the unveiling of a sign renaming the McLane Nature Trail in his honor.
An SUV parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire. A suspect was arrested and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine the cause.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Christian Michelle Harris, the baby daughter of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris, helped honor her father’s memory with a special photoshoot recently. Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy.
Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.