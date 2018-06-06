Tumwater man who was arrested on 13 counts of animal abuse is back in jail

Hunter Scott Christian, a Tumwater man who was arrested in February on 13 counts of animal abuse, is back in jail.
Christian was arrested in late May on suspicion of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of the same. Both are felonies, according to court records.
Bail was set at $200,000 in Thurston County Superior Court. A check of the Thurston County Jail log on Wednesday shows that he is still incarcerated.
Charging documents in his most recent arrest show that while Olympia police were serving a search warrant on another man, they found a cell phone that contained sexually explicit images of minors that allegedly had been sent to Christian.
Police also discovered text messages between at least three men who allegedly discussed sexual activity with children.
“Yes, I’m a pedo,” Christian is alleged to have said at one point. “Pedo” is short for pedophile. The images were mostly of young boys, ages 10-14, engaged in sexual acts, according to charging documents.
That search warrant was served on May 24; Christian was arrested on May 25.
In January, Christian, 51, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
It was during that investigation that police discovered photos and videos of alleged sexual activity with at least three dogs, including a Rottweiler, an older Chihuahua mix and black Labrador.
The dogs were later placed in the care of Steamboat Animal Hospital.
Christian faced 13 counts of first-degree animal abuse as a result. He later pleaded not guilty and posted $75,000 bail in the animal abuse case and $10,000 in the child pornography case.
