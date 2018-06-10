What’s Happening for June 10

Sunday
Anglers fish for free: This is "Free Fishing Weekend," when you can legally fish or gather shellfish without a license in any waters open to fishing in Washington state. Anglers also will not need a Columbia River salmon and steelhead endorsement, otherwise required to fish for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its tributaries. Nor will they need a Two Pole Endorsement to fish with two poles in selected waters where two-pole fishing is permitted. Also no vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required to park at any of the nearly 700 water-access sites maintained by the state Parks or the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). A Discover Pass will be needed on DNR lands, however. And while no licenses are required, it's still important to check the regulations for size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect. Information: http://wdfw.wa.gov.
Evergreen State College student art show: “We Mutated to such an Extent” is the name of the art event being put on by the students and friends of Studio, Archive, Field at Evergreen, an interdisciplinary arts program that facilitates independent projects. The show will be open noon to 6 p.m. at the Olympia Press Building, 109 State Ave. NE, Olympia. Information: www.facebook.com/events/1050477925130406/
Capital City Pride parade and festival: The main day of the four-day LGBTQ+ celebration includes the annual parade from noon to 1 p.m. from the Capitol down Capitol Way to Heritage Park; the festival featuring music, food booths, and kid activities from 1-5 p.m. at Heritage Park; and a wrap-up party from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. at Jake’s on Fourth, 311 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The parade and festival are free and open to all; Jake’s is for those 21 and older only. Information: www.capitalcitypride.net/
Tuesday
Christian Womens Connection: The monthly luncheon will include an inspirational speaker talking about her secret of getting through trauma, and local musician Geoff Woodhouse. The luncheon will be at noon at Panorama Seventeen51 Restaurant at 1751 Circle Drive SE in Lacey. Cost is $16. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 or Judy at 360-412-3123 by the Friday before the luncheon.
The future of Intercity Transit: IT will host the program "Intercity Transit: Where have we been and where do we go from here?” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Ann Freeman Manzanares, IT’s general manager, will be the speaker; Lacey City Council member Carolyn Cox and Don Melnick, a Panorama resident and IT Authority citizen representative also will be available to answer questions. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454.
Hilburn Preserve trail opening with Choice High School: Capitol Land Trust and Choice High School in Shelton are hosting the grand opening of their interpretive trail at Hilburn Preserve along Goldsborough Creek. The event will include a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., followed by remarks from students about the project and the importance of Goldsborough Creek to the health of Oakland Bay and the Puget Sound. Then tours of the trail will be offered. The event is at the Hilburn Preserve on West Hubert Road near Shelton, between Gillis Auto Center and Mason County Senior Activities Center.
Thursday
Olympia Genealogical Society: The June meeting will feature Erin Quinn Valcho, curator at the Lacey Museum, who will share her expertise in the preservation of old photographs and documents. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. Free. strawbInformation: 360-451-1059 or www.OlyGenSoc.org
Oregon Trail History Talk: The Oregon Trail played a pivotal role in the founding of Tumwater. Ezra Meeker traveled that trail as a young man and later retraced the trail in his old age. On Thursday, Meeker expert Dennis Larsen will talk about Meeker’s adventures as part of the Schmidt House History Talks series. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity, program runs noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free (donations welcome). Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Friday
South Puget Sound Community College commencement: SPSCC will celebrate more than 1,500 graduates at the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony at Tumwater High School's Tumwater Stadium, 700 Israel Road SW. The college will award 1,847 associate degrees and certificates as well as 471 high school diplomas and GEDs. Former professor and counselor Yolanda Machado will deliver the faculty address. The student speaker will be Danny Case. The commencement ceremony will include a processional by Clan Gordon Pipe Band. Tickets are not required; most seating is covered. Information: https://spscc.edu/students/graduation/commencement
Book signing by Stephen Holgate: Award-winning Northwest author Stephen Holgate has scheduled an author signing of his second novel, “Madagascar,” at 7 p.m. at Browsers Books, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The book has received strong praise, including a coveted starred review from Publishers Weekly. It went into a second printing only days after its initial release. Holgate, who lives in Portland, is a former diplomat who served in both Morocco and Madagascar. Information: stephenholgatewrite.com or 503-296-0194.
Saturday
Franz Liszt -- The Man and his Music: As part of the Sanctuary Concert series at First United Methodist Church, local piano virtuoso Wolfgang Wortberg will shares the piano music and story of composer Franz Liszt from 7-8:30 p.m. The church is at 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Free.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans picnic: The group is hosting the Republican Roundup Picnic Fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 5801 Henderson Blvd. SE, Tumwater, to help support local candidates. Meet the candidates and hear them speak. Pellegrino’s will provide the picnic meal. Tickets are $20 single, $30 couple, $35 family, and $10 young Republicans. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Swede Day Mid-sommar Festival: The Rochester area will celebrate its Scandinavian heritage all day at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the pancake breakfast sponsored by the local American Legion Post; price is $8 for adults and $5 for children. At 11 a.m., the parade will start at Highway 12 and Paulson, going west to Albany and than south to Swede Hall; the Grand Marshal is Bill Liddle. From noon to 3 p.m., an authentic Swedish meatball lunch will be served; price is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Live entertainment will be offered throughout the day. The festival also includes pony rides, kids games, craft vendors, and information booths. Information: swedehall.com or swedehall@yahoo.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments