Convicted murderer accused of assault, threats at Little League game pleads guilty

A Centralia man accused in April of threatening a Little League coach – who also is a state Department of Corrections officer – and assaulting two people has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.
Maalgeney R. Denetclaw, 42, of Centralia, pleaded guilty to harassment of a criminal justice participant performing their duties, a class C felony; intimidating a public servant, a class B felony; and two counts of fourth-degree assault, which are gross misdemeanors.
Denetclaw, who has been held in the Lewis County Jail on $500,000 bail since he was charged in April, was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He has previous felony convictions for second-degree assault in King County in 2016 and second-degree murder in New Mexico in 2003.
According to court documents and the Centralia Police Department, officers responded April 28 to a report of a disorderly person at a Little League game. The man, identified as Denetclaw, allegedly walked onto the field and threatened to assault the coach, a state Department of Corrections officer who had indirect supervisory authority over Denetclaw.
The victim was the supervisor of the officer Denetclaw reported to under terms of his probation from earlier offenses, according to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
Denetclaw also allegedly pushed two other people and threatened a police officer who responded.
