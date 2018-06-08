Bucoda man faces vehicular assault charge after DUI crash

A Bucoda driver was arrested Monday night after a single-vehicle crash in Centralia that seriously injured the man’s passenger, who was ejected approximately 20 feet from the vehicle, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Devin C. Hoyt, 24, of Bucoda, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and referred to prosecutors on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Hoyt made his first appearance Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court on a charge of vehicular assault, a class B felony. He was granted $50,000 bail and appointed a defense attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for June 14.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of Teitzel Road in Centralia.
Hoyt, who reported the crash, reportedly did not know exactly where he was, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee that rolled and ended up in a field.
He had minor injuries but his passenger, identified as a 45-year-old Bucoda man, was seriously injured when he was ejected from the SUV. Aid personnel found him about 20 feet into the field, according to the sheriff’s office.
“After observing the scene, it was determined the vehicle had left the roadway down a large, steep embankment and rolled several times, ejecting the passenger from the vehicle,” according to court documents.
The older man was hoisted out of the field using a rope-rescue method, according to court documents. He was initially transported to Providence Centralia Hospital before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition. The man sustained “multiple fractures and internal injuries.”
Hoyt reportedly admitted to drinking and driving and was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail. Deputies obtained a warrant for a sample of Hoyt’s blood, which will be sent to a lab for testing.
