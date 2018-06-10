Rob and Denise Sawatzky (left) are the new owners of Tags Awards & Specialties. They bought the business from longtime owners Mike and Brenda Williams.
Rob and Denise Sawatzky (left) are the new owners of Tags Awards & Specialties. They bought the business from longtime owners Mike and Brenda Williams. Tags Awards & Specialties Courtesy
Rob and Denise Sawatzky (left) are the new owners of Tags Awards & Specialties. They bought the business from longtime owners Mike and Brenda Williams. Tags Awards & Specialties Courtesy

Local

This longtime and well-known Olympia business has new owners

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

June 10, 2018 03:09 PM

Tags Awards & Specialties, which was owned for 17 years by Mike and Brenda Williams, has been sold to new owners.

The new owners are Rob and Denise Sawatzky of Olympia. The sale closed on June 6. Tags is near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Lilly Road in Olympia.

"We look forward to carrying on the community connection that Mike and Brenda, and the employees at Tags, have nurtured for so many years," Denise Sawatzky said in a statement.

Tags is perhaps best known for customizing awards, trophies, plaques and other items for schools, associations and organizations.

The business was started by Orville Armstrong in 1972, then was later operated by Carl Salstrom. Mike and Brenda Williams bought the business from Salstrom in September 2001.

"We took over on Sept. 1, 2001, and ten days later 9/11 took place," Brenda Williams said in a statement. "Because we were one of the few places to sell flags back then, we were inundated with flag sales. People were lined up out the door."

  Comments  