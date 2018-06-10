This longtime and well-known Olympia business has new owners

Tags Awards & Specialties, which was owned for 17 years by Mike and Brenda Williams, has been sold to new owners.
The new owners are Rob and Denise Sawatzky of Olympia. The sale closed on June 6. Tags is near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Lilly Road in Olympia.
"We look forward to carrying on the community connection that Mike and Brenda, and the employees at Tags, have nurtured for so many years," Denise Sawatzky said in a statement.
Tags is perhaps best known for customizing awards, trophies, plaques and other items for schools, associations and organizations.
The business was started by Orville Armstrong in 1972, then was later operated by Carl Salstrom. Mike and Brenda Williams bought the business from Salstrom in September 2001.
"We took over on Sept. 1, 2001, and ten days later 9/11 took place," Brenda Williams said in a statement. "Because we were one of the few places to sell flags back then, we were inundated with flag sales. People were lined up out the door."
