Play golf in London, drink a pint of beer -- and do it all in Tumwater

Looking for something a little different to enhance your golf game? Airport Golf Center owner Jeff Olive thinks he has just the product.
It’s called Toptracer Range, which is produced by a company called Topgolf, that takes virtual golf to the next level.
Rather than hit a ball against a screen inside an enclosed room, this technology traces your shots at the Airport Golf Center driving range. Hit any club you like, then turn and examine that shot on a computer monitor.
Not interested in analyzing your game? You can play games, such as “closest to the pin,” or a world-famous course, such as one in London. How do you do that? You hit balls at the diving range, then watch to see where it lands on that London course via the computer monitor. And more golf courses will be added, Olive said.
The technology is just the latest for Olive and his business.
Olive also is adding a taproom, with plans to serve five local brews, plus one local cider. Top Rung lager and IPA is the first on tap.
He also is decking out the driving range in patio-style couches and end tables so that people can hit a bucket of balls and enjoy their beverage in relative comfort.
“I want to provide a place where customers can get everything they need for this game,” he said about the sport of golf.
Olive already envisions a virtual league night, a shotmakers’ league night, and a ladies’ night, tentatively named “Hit, giggle, sip.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the business, it also repairs golf clubs and sells golf equipment and other retail items.
Some of the new additions have been borne out of necessity.
The 9-hole golf course next to the driving range will close at the end of the year. Olive said he was unable to secure well water rights to irrigate the course, which would’ve offset the cost of using city water to irrigate tee boxes and greens. Those were the only areas of the course that were watered, but even that cost thousands of dollars, Olive said.
If Topgolf proves popular, Olive plans to expand it along the driving range. He also plans to add mini-golf, which will be placed in front of the business at 8080 Center St. SW, which is within the Port of Olympia’s New Market Industrial Campus.
Olive has owned the business for seven years, but it dates to the mid-1980s, said longtime customer Jeff Miller, who was busy hitting balls at the driving range on Tuesday.
Olive stands out, he said, because he provides customer service as if you were a member of the family.
“It’s just terrific,” Miller said.
A grand re-opening for Airport Golf Center is set for July 21.
Airport Golf Center
▪ Owner: Jeff Olive
▪ Location: 8080 Center St. SW Tumwater, WA
▪ What's new? Topgolf technology, a taproom and eventually mini-golf. However, the 9-hole course will close at the end of the year.
▪ Online: www.airportgolfcenter.com
▪ Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during spring and summer.
