What's that rising from the ground off Yelm Highway near the railroad tracks?

There's a new development rising from the ground in Lacey, one that's between the Horizon Pointe neighborhood and the railroad tracks near Yelm Highway.
What is it? More self-storage and retail space, Lacey senior planner Samra Seymour said Monday.
The owner, according to property records, is identified as C2 Holdings LLC.
Seymour said the development plan calls for five buildings to be constructed in two phases. In all, the development will be home to 77,000 square feet of self-storage and 8,300 square feet of retail space. The project required a conditional use permit and a public hearing examiner meeting, she said.
There's likely a market for self-storage and retail due to the size of Horizon Pointe and an older nearby subdivision called Lakepointe.
A similar development in west Olympia has also caught the attention of passersby and motorists. But it is even larger.
The Secure-It Self-Storage facility will be eight buildings: seven for storage and one for an office. In all, the development measures 160,500 square feet, according to city of Olympia information.
That development is between Cooper Point Road and Highway 101.
Another reason that self-storage might be in demand: Thurston County’s population, currently at about 275,000, is expected to grow to 295,000 by 2020, according to Thurston Regional Planning Council data.
