Deaths for June 12

Carpenter, Laurilie Faye, 81, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Olympia. The Neptune Society, Tacoma, 877-975-6948.
Goetting, Harold P., 84, Olympia, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hinman, Audrey J., 84, Lacey, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Frances Frey, 89, Olympia, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Kaszycki, George Frank, 92, Olympia, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Bethany Adult Family Home, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Lund, Kenneth Herman, 95, Olympia, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Sequoia Assisted Living, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Marks, Helen R., 105, Lacey, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
McDaniel, Betty Lou, 94, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Four Seasons Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Nissing, Margaret, 97, Olympia, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at SIM Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rhodes, Leland J., 90, Shelton, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Routley, Michael Dean, 70, Tumwater, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Orchard Park Health & Rehabilitation, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Vazquez de Sustaita, Teresa De Jesus, 55, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
