What’s Happening for June 13

Wednesday
Mission Creek restoration work party: Join neighbors and stewards in furthering efforts to restore the creek by removing more Himalayan blackberry and other invasive plants in the park. No experience necessary but please wear sturdy shoes. Snacks, gloves, and tools provided. Park along San Francisco Avenue Northeast in Olympia and meet at the park entrance in the 1700 block, at the end of the road, at 9:30 a.m. The work party will run until noon. Register at streamteam.info
Thursday
Olympia Genealogical Society: The June meeting will feature Erin Quinn Valcho, curator at the Lacey Museum, who will share her expertise in the preservation of old photographs and documents. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. Free. strawbInformation: 360-451-1059 or www.OlyGenSoc.org
Oregon Trail History Talk: The Oregon Trail played a pivotal role in the founding of Tumwater. Ezra Meeker traveled that trail as a young man and later retraced the trail in his old age. On Thursday, Meeker expert Dennis Larsen will talk about Meeker’s adventures as part of the Schmidt House History Talks series. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity, program runs noon to 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free (donations welcome). Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Diversity mural dedication at Choice Alternative School: The school will dedicate the rainbow heart mural, created by artist Jennifer Kuhns and her students, at 11 a.m. at the school, 807 W. Pine St., Shelton, then invite students to embellish clay hearts with words and designs, which will be fired and glazed in the colors of the rainbow, then shipped to Orlando, Florida, to be included in the second version of the mural that will be dedicated there in September to honor the LGBTQ+ community in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Information: https://www.gofundme.com/diversitymural
Friday
The Evergreen State College commencement: The three-hour ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the campus’ Red Square. Tickets are not required. Speakers will be Evergreen alumna and state legislator Sharon Tomiko Santos, graduating senior Aurielle Marie, graduate student Riel LaPlant of the Amskapii Pikuni Nation, and faculty member Terry Setter. Information: 360-867-6310 or http://www.evergreen.edu/graduation
South Puget Sound Community College commencement: SPSCC will celebrate more than 1,500 graduates at the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony at Tumwater High School's Tumwater Stadium, 700 Israel Road SW. The college will award 1,847 associate degrees and certificates as well as 471 high school diplomas and GEDs. Former professor and counselor Yolanda Machado will deliver the faculty address. The student speaker will be Danny Case. The commencement ceremony will include a processional by Clan Gordon Pipe Band. Tickets are not required; most seating is covered. Information: https://spscc.edu/students/graduation/commencement
Book signing by Stephen Holgate: Award-winning Northwest author Stephen Holgate has scheduled an author signing of his second novel, “Madagascar,” at 7 p.m. at Browsers Books, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The book has received strong praise, including a coveted starred review from Publishers Weekly. It went into a second printing only days after its initial release. Holgate, who lives in Portland, is a former diplomat who served in both Morocco and Madagascar. Information: stephenholgatewrite.com or 503-296-0194.
Saturday
Franz Liszt -- The Man and his Music: As part of the Sanctuary Concert series at First United Methodist Church, local piano virtuoso Wolfgang Wortberg will shares the piano music and story of composer Franz Liszt from 7-8:30 p.m. The church is at 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Free.
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans picnic: The group is hosting the Republican Roundup Picnic Fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 5801 Henderson Blvd. SE, Tumwater, to help support local candidates. Meet the candidates and hear them speak. Pellegrino’s will provide the picnic meal. Tickets are $20 single, $30 couple, $35 family, and $10 young Republicans. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Swede Day Mid-sommar Festival: The Rochester area will celebrate its Scandinavian heritage all day at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the pancake breakfast sponsored by the local American Legion Post; price is $8 for adults and $5 for children. At 11 a.m., the parade will start at Highway 12 and Paulson, going west to Albany and than south to Swede Hall; the Grand Marshal is Bill Liddle. From noon to 3 p.m., an authentic Swedish meatball lunch will be served; price is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. Live entertainment will be offered throughout the day. The festival also includes pony rides, kids games, craft vendors, and information booths. Information: swedehall.com or swedehall@yahoo.com.
Sunday
Bring Your Own Vinyl to Rhythm & Rye: Here’s a chance to dig out your old favorites or your newest obscure finds, and jump in a rotation of like-minded appreciators of music. All genres and styles are welcome. Everyone will have a chance or three to play their deepest jams. (This event usually occurs on the second Sunday of the month, but it has been moved to the third Sunday to avoid a conflict.) The event runs 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Rhythm & Rye at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments