Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Joshua A. Nelson
Age: 44
Description: White, 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Status: Level 1.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 180 days confinement in 1992 after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman when he was 18.
Adam G. Hom
Age: 42.
Description: Black, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 1.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Hom pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of sexual penetration with foreign object and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. He had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl when he was 24.
Adam Sen
Age: 32.
Description: Asian, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 2.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: Sen pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation was sentenced to 17 months confinement and 36-48 months of community supervision. He had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl when he was 18.
Daniel T. Sigo
Age: 54.
Description: White, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, black and gray hair, brown eyes.
Status: Level 2.
Registered to live at: Transient.
Criminal history: He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree rape and was sentenced to 259 months confinement. He sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman when he was 23.
