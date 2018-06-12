Lacey Food Bank's farm stand and garden set to open by December

Lacey Food Bank beginnings celebrated with groundbreaking ceremony Lydia Hawk Elementary School students join Thurston Count Food Bank Director Robert Coit and Operations Manager Judy Jones at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lacey Food Bank Tuesday along Martin Way East. Steve Bloom ×

SHARE COPY LINK Lydia Hawk Elementary School students join Thurston Count Food Bank Director Robert Coit and Operations Manager Judy Jones at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lacey Food Bank Tuesday along Martin Way East. Steve Bloom