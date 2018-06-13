Restaurant inspections for June 13

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Braganza Tea
625 Black Lake Boulevard SW
June 1: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 50 ppm chlorine. Wiping cloth for front counter stored outside sanitizer bucket. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer to maintain effectiveness. Storing cloths outside buckets allows bacterial growth. Corrected: Discussed store protocol with employee, wiping cloth moved to bucket, will address with managers. Mold growth on inside of ice machine. Repeat problem. Food contact surfaces must be maintained. Correction: Wash rinse and sanitize after defrosting. In-use blenders must be washed rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Great use of time as a control on boba.
Emerald City Smoothie
855 Trosper Road SW
June 1: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 100 ppm chlorine. Ice machine observed with build-up of mold on interior lip. Food contact surfaces must be properly maintained and cleaned. Correction: Wash, rinse and sanitize after defrosting. Blenders are being rinsed after each use and washed, rinsed and sanitized at night. In-use food contact surfaces MUST be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Repeat issue.
Subway
5900 Littlerock Road SW
June 1: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket 0 ppm quat. Sink sanitizer 0 ppm quat. PIC food worker card absent/expired, only employee in establishment at time of inspection, recent hire in two weeks. Employees must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire, PIC MUST have valid card. Especially when working alone, while training. Correction: Obtain valid card and provide confirmation via email. Employee observed prepping sandwich, removing gloves, changing task and donning gloves to make a new sandwich without washing hands. Employees must wash hands when donning gloves after changing tasks. Corrected: Employee directed to wash for 20 seconds and observed. Sani-bucket and sink sanitizer at 0 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be maintained at 150 to 400 ppm. Corrected: Sani-bucket refreshed, sink drained and refilled, both tested at 300 ppm. Note: Meatballs are discarded at the end of the day.
Jack in the Box #8424
520 Plum St. SE
May 4: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Five pt. 1/4 beef patty, 169 degrees, OK. Hot-hold trays 149 degrees, OK. Two worker’s food worker card expired recently. Obtain current cards by May 18.
No violations found
▪ Domino’s Pizza (5401 Corporate Center Loop SE)
▪ Rainier Grocery (207 Binghampton St. SE)
