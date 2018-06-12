Follow these tips, say police, after Lacey hit with string of mail thefts

Lacey police and South Sound Crime Stoppers released some tips to prevent mail theft Tuesday after 11 community mail boxes were forced open in May.
A community mail box typically serves several homes on one block.
Some tips to prevent mail theft:
▪ Collect mail right after it has been delivered.
▪ Rent a post office box.
▪ Never leave important legal documents, or checks, or anything with your identity in the mail box. Instead, mail those directly at the post office.
Anyone with information about the recent mail thefts in Lacey is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
