Thurston County Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday mobile home fire as arson

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday morning fire as arson after a mobile home was damaged in northeast Olympia.
A vehicle also was taken from the residence, Sgt. Carla Cater said.
About 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, South Bay Fire District 8 crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Bellwood Drive Northeast. Once there, they discovered two fires: one in the garage and a second in a corner bedroom, Fire Chief Brian VanCamp said.
The fire was suspicious because there was "no logical connection" between the fire in the garage and the bedroom, VanCamp said.
VanCamp said the mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire because the owner was out of town.
Olympia and Lacey Fire District 3 crews assisted South Bay in fighting the fire, he said.
