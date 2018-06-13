Six gates to JBLM will close next week for 24-hour test

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will close six gates to the base for 24 hours next week to test whether fewer gates can handle the base's population "in the event contingency operations or a work force reduction require gate closures," according to a news release from the base.
These six gates will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday: RCF (with access to Center Drive and Mounts Road), Transmission Line, D Street, McChord North, Woodbrook Housing, and McChord Commercial Vehicle Inspection Point.
Nine gates will be open during the exercise: Lewis Main Liberty (inbound only), Madigan, East, DuPont, Logistics Center, Lewis North , Integrity, McChord Field Main and Barnes.
About 60,000 people enter and exit the base each day, according to JBLM's public affairs office.
During the test, officials will monitor traffic at the gates and coordinate with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol to mitigate any delays on Interstate 5, according to the news release.
All gates will return to normal operations June 21.
