Lobbyists given draft document outlining House leaders' contentious immigration proposal

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., confer during a news conference following a closed-door GOP meeting on immigration, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Ryan says compromise legislation is in the works on immigration that has an "actual chance at making law and solving this problem." Ryan is holding a photo of a Wisconsin family which he referred to later while discussing the war on opioid addiction. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo