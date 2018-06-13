Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Name: Derwin L. Pasley
Age: 41
Description: Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road Northeast, Olympia
Criminal history: In 2010, Pasley pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 150 months confinement and 36 months community supervision. The conviction stems from when Pasely sexually assaulted multiple boy ages 13 and 14 while holding a position of authority over them.
Comments