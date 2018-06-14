Oregon man leads deputies on chase from Centralia, to Grand Mound, to Chehalis

An Oregon man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading deputies on a chase — at 90 to 100 miles per hour in a Volvo station wagon — up and down Interstate 5 in Lewis and Thurston counties.
Justin B. Wall, 35, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, which is a felony, and on a state Department of Corrections warrant. Police say he also was driving with a suspended license.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on routine patrol Tuesday evening on northbound I-5 at milepost 85 north of Centralia saw a black Volvo station wagon pass, driving erratically. A deputy reported seeing the vehicle driving at 90 to 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which reportedly continued north on the freeway and exited at milepost 88 — the U.S. Highway 12 interchange — where deputies lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.
A witness then called 911 to report the suspect vehicle was now on southbound I-5, continuing to drive erratically.
Officers caught up with the vehicle in a parking lot along Louisiana Avenue in Chehalis, and found a woman was in the driver’s seat. She reportedly told officers that Wall was driving during the dispute, and that he got out of the car on southbound I-5 between mileposts 81 and 82, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers later found Wall and arrested him.
