The Fisher Scones wagon returns to Olympia this weekend

Thurston County must love scones.
Turnout was so high last month when the Fisher Scones wagon visited downtown Olympia, that organizers have decided to make a return trip to the city.
The wagon carrying the coveted scones served annually at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup will be back in Olympia on Saturday, this time at Ralph's Thriftway.
The wagon will be at the 1908 Fourth Ave. East location in Olympia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to the grocery store's Facebook page, shoppers can also earn a voucher for a free scone buy purchasing two boxes of Fisher Scones mix at Ralph's.
