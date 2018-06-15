Summertime projects beginning next week in Thurston County could cause traffic delays

Several summertime roadway projects begin Monday around Thurston County. Some are scheduled to last a few days, while others will continue into July.
Lane closures along Interstate 5 will begin next week near Lacey and Tumwater.
In Lacey, crews will begin replacing aging expansion joints Monday, and the overnight work will continue through mid-summer, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for extended travel times, with lanes closing in both directions of I-5.
Both northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane on a regular basis near Martin Way East. Lane-closure times will be staggered.
The first northbound lane will close as early as 8 p.m., and the second around 10:30 p.m. Northbound lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning on weekdays.
The first sounthbound lane will close as early as 9 p.m., and the second around 10:30 p.m. Southbound lanes will reopen by 5:30 a.m. the following morning on weekdays.
In Tumwater, late-night and early-morning drivers should expect delays on southbound I-5 beginning Monday, according to the WSDOT.
Southbound I-5 approaching northbound U.S. Route 101 will be reduced to one lane beginning at 10 p.m. Monday while bridge maintenance crews repair expansion joints. Exit No. 103 at Second Ave. Southwest will also close during repairs.
Interstate lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The City of Olympia plans to repair concrete cracks on several city streets beginning Monday, according to a release.
Drivers should expect minor traffic delays, the release says, and some meters and street parking will be closed during paving.
Crews will seal cracks and restore the pavement on the following streets into July, in order of priority, while materials last:
Fifth Ave. from the Fourth Ave. roundabout to Sylvester Street, and Olympic Way from the Fourth Ave. roundabout to the Harrison Ave. roundabout.
▪ Fourth Ave. from Wilson Street to Pacific Ave.
▪ Plum Street from Henderson Blvd. to Union Ave.
▪ Sleater Kinney Road from the Interstate 5 bridge to 15th Ave. Northeast
▪ Capitol Way from 25th Ave. Southeast to the Market Street roundabout
▪ Capitol Blvd. from Eskridge Way to O'Farrell Ave.
▪ Capital Mall Drive from Cooper Point Place to Cooper Point Road
▪ Capital Mall Drive from Cooper Point Road to Black Lake Blvd.
▪ Fones Road from 18th Ave. to Pacific Ave.
▪ Evergreen Park Drive from Cooper Point Road and Auto Mall Drive to Evergreen Park Drive
At the Capitol, the Heritage Fountain will be closed for maintenance Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the city.
Fountain valves will be replaced for the summer season, and the area will be fenced off during the work.
It will reopen Friday, with operation hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
