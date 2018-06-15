Lacey settles dispute over police guild's records requests with payment, public admission

The city of Lacey has settled a public records dispute with one of its own — the guild that represents Lacey police officers.
The dispute was over what the guild believed was a slow disclosure of records concerning a guild grievance and a guild Labor & Industries complaint. Both records requests were made in 2017.
The settlement had a financial component plus it required that the city acknowledge it publicly, City Attorney Dave Schneider said this week.
The city settled for about $5,300, which Schneider said covered "all claims made (by the guild) under the state's public records act." City officials also read a statement at a City Council work session on June 7 that they had violated the records act.
City Manager Scott Spence acknowledged it was unusual to get into a dispute over documents between employer and employee.
"It's unfortunate that it came to this," he said.
At issue was whether the city had responded to the public records request in a timely manner. The guild felt that it did not on two occasions and filed suit in March in Thurston County Superior Court.
The first request, according to the lawsuit, sought records related to a guild grievance. It was filed in July 2017. The second request, filed in November of the same year, sought records tied to a guild Labor & Industries complaint.
By the end of February 2018, the city had still not produced records in response to the July request, but had produced "some documents" in response to the November request.
Lacey police officer and guild president Ken Kollmann said Friday that the guild can simply ask for some city information. But when it comes to a guild grievance or complaint, they prefer official channels and will file a public records request, he said.
Kollmann said he thinks the city got off easy. The city was facing fines of as much as $100 a day; instead, they settled for a fraction of a potentially much larger amount. As part of the settlement, they did request public acknowledgment of the violation, but Kollmann noticed they announced it at a work session and not a City Council meeting.
City Council meetings are televised; work sessions are not.
"In my view, it was a little sneaky," he said.
Comments