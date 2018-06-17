What’s Happening for June 17

Sunday
Olympic Air Show: The show will fly into the Olympia Regional Airport, 7637-A Old Highway 99 SE, this weekend to celebrate its 20th anniversary — and help families celebrate dads for Father’s Day. Sponsored by the Olympic Flight Museum, the show will feature many familiar aerobatic performers and aircraft, including an A6M “Tora’ Zero, P-51D Mustang, and Kaman HH-43 Huskie. Also check out the Smoke-n-Thurder Jet Car as it roars down the runway. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door; kids 6 and younger get in free. Information: olympicairshow.com
Bring Your Own Vinyl to Rhythm & Rye: Here’s a chance to dig out your old favorites or your newest obscure finds, and jump in a rotation of like-minded appreciators of music. All genres and styles are welcome. Everyone will have a chance or three to play their deepest jams. (This event usually occurs on the second Sunday of the month, but it has been moved to the third Sunday to avoid a conflict.) The event runs 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Rhythm & Rye at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
Monday
Thurston Gun Sense organizing meeting on Initiative 1639: The proposed initiative would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21; create an enhanced background check system similar to what is required for handguns; require completion of a firearm safety training course; and create standards for secure storage of guns. If you are interested in getting the initiative on the November ballot, head to The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome and child care is provided.
Tuesday
Stream bug monitoring training: Aquatic insects or “stream bugs” live in the gravel at the bottom of streams and are a major food source for juvenile salmon. This training from 6-8 p.m. at the McLane Nature Trail off Delphia Road will teach volunteers why “stream bugs” are important indicators of stream health and cover the protocols used for monitoring streams this summer. No experience necessary. To register, visit http://www.streamteam.info and click on “register.” For more information, contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us. A Discover Pass is required for parking at this trail. For information about purchasing a pass, go to www.discoverpass.wa.gov
Tuesday and Wednesday
Olympia Fire Department Stop the Bleed Training: The fire department is offering free Stop the Bleed training from 7-9 p.m. both evenings at Fire Department Headquarters, 100 Eastside St. NE. To learn more about the program, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhlQegL5oVM To register for one of the trainings, email pknouff@ci.olympia.wa.us with your name and a good contact number.
Wednesday
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Women in Corrections Workshop and Job Fair: Interested in a career in Corrections? Not sure? Attend this workshop and job fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Corrections Facility and learn about the job from the women who do it. Attendees will get a tour of the facility, meet a recruiter, learn about the hiring process and get a better understanding of what it’s like to work in corrections. The corrections facility is at 3491 Ferguson St. SW, Tumwater.
Thursday
Third Thursday celebration of Solstice in the City: The Olympia Downtown Alliance invited you to celebrate the longest day of the year downtown at its Third Thursday event. There will be promotions, food, drinks, bubbles, music, sidewalk chalk, and more. People who take a photo in a participating business and post it with the hashtag #OlyThirdThursday also will be eligible for prizes. The fun will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the block party will be on Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues. Information: OlyThirdThursday.com
Meaningful Movie screening: "Seeds of Hope" will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a discussion afterwards. It is an award-winning documentary about the women of Minova, Congo-DRC, who were raped in the ongoing war, but have gone about rebuilding their lives and are now supplying clean water to their community through a project with Friendly Water for the World. Gifts from around the world to support Friendly Water's projects will be available for purchase. Free and open to public at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St NW (Bus line #41).
World’s Largest Swim Lesson: Children can participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at The Evergreen State College Pool to raise awareness that swimming lessons save lives. The local event, coordinated by Safe Kids Thurston County along with support from Molina Healthcare, is among an estimated 600 locations in more than 20 countries. Register today at ccacwa.org for this free swim lesson. Safe Kids Thurston County also provides life jackets for families and individuals recreating on open waters. The Life Jacket Loaner Cabinet Program has more than 14 locations. Find them at https://www.safekidsthurstoncounty.org/water-safety.html
What’s Blooming in Budd/Citizen Science Plankton Monitoring: Participants will help collect samples with Pacific Shellfish Institute from 1-2 p.m. at the Port Plaza dock near Anthony’s Homeport in Olympia, then head to the LOTT WET Science Center at 500 Adams St. NE from 2:10 to 3 p.m. to look at the plankton under the microscope. No registration required.
Friday
Percival Plinth Project kickoff: The Percival Plinth Project unveiling and voting kick-off will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Be among the first to see the 16 new sculptures and cast your vote for your favorite. The sculpture with the most votes is awarded the People’s Prize and will be added to the city of Olympia’s permanent art collection. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet the participating artists, enjoy live music and dance performances, and purchase food from local food trucks. Event activities will take place throughout Percival Landing from north of the Harbor House to the new Isthmus Park south of Fourth Avenue. Free. First 100 event attendees who cast their vote at one of the event tents will receive a complimentary frozen treat, while supplies last. Information: facebook.com/cityofolympia/events or olympiawa.gov/plinth
Bat talk and walk: Interested in these intriguing flying mammals? Join local bat expert Greg Falxa at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, for a fun, fact-filled Bat Talk to learn about bat habitat needs, basic bat biology and their unique life strategies. Then at 9 p.m. head outside with Falxa for the Bat Walk starting at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake, across from Traditions Cafe. Registration required for the bat talk at http://www.streamteam.info (click on “register”). No registration is needed for the Bat Walk.
Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Upcycle! Block Party: This family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shelton Habitat Store, 1826 Olympic Hwy N. There will be live music, food, a garden shed raffle, activities for kids, and lots of information on how to “upcycle” — take something old and use it to make something completely different and new. Demonstrations will be held throughout the day. There also will be a host of donated items for silent auction, as well as booths for local non-profits, vendors and area agencies. Information: 360-426-8134.
The Boy Who Became a Bear -- A Story of the Haudenosaunee People: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting the Red Eagle Soaring Spring Play, "The Boy Who Became a Bear: A Story of the Haudenosaunee People," from 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the play is suitable for all ages. Red Eagle Soaring (RES) Native Youth Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization based in Seattle for Native youth and their families. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments