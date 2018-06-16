Girl, 16, who was reported missing in March, has returned home

Emmie Pierce, a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in mid-March, has returned to her Thurston County home, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

Sgt. Carla Carter said she had called the girl's mother and was talking to her on the phone when Emmie showed up about 10:20 a.m. Friday.

A gathering had been scheduled at the Regional Athletic Complex Saturday morning to distribute fliers about the missing girl, but that event has been canceled.

"We're glad she's home," Carter said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

This was not an unusual situation for law enforcement, she said. They often hear from parents whose children have run away from home.

Before Emmie was reported missing in March, she had previously run away from home, Carter said.