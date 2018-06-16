The Black Hills sprint triathlon is set for Sunday morning at Long Lake Park, and that means traffic will be affected along Carpenter Road, according to race organizers.
The Black Hills sprint triathlon is set for Sunday morning at Long Lake Park, and that means traffic will be affected along Carpenter Road, according to race organizers. Black Hills sprint triathlon Courtesy
The Black Hills sprint triathlon is set for Sunday morning at Long Lake Park, and that means traffic will be affected along Carpenter Road, according to race organizers. Black Hills sprint triathlon Courtesy

Local

Motorists take note: Black Hills triathlon will close one lane of Carpenter Road on Sunday

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

June 16, 2018 02:13 PM

The Black Hills sprint triathlon — set for Sunday (June 17) at Long Lake Park in Lacey — means traffic along Carpenter Road will be affected, according to race organizers.

The triathlon is set for 8 a.m. Between 8 and 11 a.m., Carpenter Road at Long Lake Park will be reduced to one lane.

"There will be some impact, but every effort is being made to reduce vehicular slowdowns," race organizers said in a news release.

The Long Lake Park entrance will be closed during the race, unless there's an emergency.

About 350 participants are expected, including volunteers and support staff members.

  Comments  