Motorists take note: Black Hills triathlon will close one lane of Carpenter Road on Sunday

The Black Hills sprint triathlon — set for Sunday (June 17) at Long Lake Park in Lacey — means traffic along Carpenter Road will be affected, according to race organizers.
The triathlon is set for 8 a.m. Between 8 and 11 a.m., Carpenter Road at Long Lake Park will be reduced to one lane.
"There will be some impact, but every effort is being made to reduce vehicular slowdowns," race organizers said in a news release.
The Long Lake Park entrance will be closed during the race, unless there's an emergency.
About 350 participants are expected, including volunteers and support staff members.
