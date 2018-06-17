2 die in motorcycle crashes in Thurston County

Two people were killed Saturday in motorcycle crashes in Thurston County, according to law enforcement and the Thurston County coroner.
The first incident was reported about 4 p.m. after the motorcyclist, thought to be driving too fast, crashed into a pole in the 9100 block of Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast. He later died at an area hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The second fatal accident was about 8:20 p.m at Bethel Street Northeast and Ethridge Avenue Northeast in Olympia. A female passenger on a motorcycle died after it was involved in a crash with a car.
Police said via social media that the crash was under investigation.
The two people killed in the accidents will be identified once next of kin have been informed, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
