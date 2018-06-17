Customers flee Walmart in Tumwater as they hear 'pop, pop, pop' of gunfire

Shots were reportedly fired at the Walmart in Tumwater about 5 p.m. Sunday, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
The dispatcher said there were 911 reports of shots being fired both inside and outside the store on Littlerock Road.
Multiple law enforcement units were en route to the store, the dispatcher said.
Darren Gossler of Elma was in the store when the shooting started. He tweeted: "I was in the dairy section. Heard about 5 or 6 pops. Ran out a side emergency exit and attempted to run to my car in the parking lot but heard 4 more pops in the lot. Caught a quick glimpse of a male with what appeared to be a handgun. Ducked under some cars and ran to Costco."
Kailani Bailey, 19, of Lacey was inside the Walmart grocery shopping when a tall man in a gray T-shirt and jeans sprinted into the building, shoving people out of the way and shouting "Move, move!"
"I thought that was weird," she told The Olympian.
Then, moments later, she heard pop, pop, pop coming from the other side of the store, and she said everyone froze. "Then somebody yelled 'Run, run!' and everyone took off," she said. "When I got outside, I heard more pop, pop, pop."
She said she got over to her car, but knew she wouldn't be able to get out of the parking lot because many people were trying to flee. That's when she saw the tall man in the gray T-shirt come out the front door of the store and start trying to get into a series of parked cars.
When she was able to move her car, she came upon a woman who had come out of the store but couldn't find her car and was hiding on the ground crying. Bailey said she told the woman to get into the car and they escaped to a nearby car wash.
She said about that time the neighboring Costco store started evacuating its customers.
"I'm glad I was able to help that woman, but I wish I could have helped more," Bailey told The Olympian.
