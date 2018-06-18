Tacoma man who died in wrong-way crash on I-5 has been identified

Courtney J. Brown, 28, was identified late Sunday as the man who died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Lacey, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Brown, originally from New Orleans, was active duty military at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Notification of next of kin was handled by the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the state patrol.
About 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Brown was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 when he crashed into a 16-year-old girl driving a Toyota 4-Runner between Exit 109 and Exit 111. Brown's vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, then came to a stop against a roadside barrier on the left shoulder. The girl's car came to a stop on the right shoulder, facing northbound.
Southbound lanes of I-5 were closed for more than four hours, according to the state patrol.
The girl was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Comments