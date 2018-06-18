JBLM will be louder this week during demolition and mortar training

Joint Base Lewis-McChord might be nosier than usual this week.
The 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment will be conducting demolition training, while the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment trains with 60mm, 80mm and 120mm mortars.
The trainings are set to begin continuously from morning to night on Tuesday through 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Questions or comments concerning the noise can be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office hotline at 253-967-0852.
Danielle Derrickson: 360-754-5445, @dderrickson3
