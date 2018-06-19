What’s Happening for June 19

Tuesday
Stream bug monitoring training: Aquatic insects or “stream bugs” live in the gravel at the bottom of streams and are a major food source for juvenile salmon. This training from 6-8 p.m. at the McLane Nature Trail off Delphia Road will teach volunteers why “stream bugs” are important indicators of stream health and cover the protocols used for monitoring streams this summer. No experience necessary. To register, visit http://www.streamteam.info and click on “register.” For more information, contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us. A Discover Pass is required for parking at this trail. For information about purchasing a pass, go to www.discoverpass.wa.gov
Tuesday and Wednesday
Olympia Fire Department Stop the Bleed Training: The fire department is offering free Stop the Bleed training from 7-9 p.m. both evenings at Fire Department Headquarters, 100 Eastside St. NE. To learn more about the program, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhlQegL5oVM To register for one of the trainings, email pknouff@ci.olympia.wa.us with your name and a good contact number.
Wednesday
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Women in Corrections Workshop and Job Fair: Interested in a career in Corrections? Not sure? Attend this workshop and job fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Corrections Facility and learn about the job from the women who do it. Attendees will get a tour of the facility, meet a recruiter, learn about the hiring process and get a better understanding of what it’s like to work in corrections. The corrections facility is at 3491 Ferguson St. SW, Tumwater.
Thursday
Third Thursday celebration of Solstice in the City: The Olympia Downtown Alliance invited you to celebrate the longest day of the year downtown at its Third Thursday event. There will be promotions, food, drinks, bubbles, music, sidewalk chalk, and more. People who take a photo in a participating business and post it with the hashtag #OlyThirdThursday also will be eligible for prizes. The fun will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the block party will be on Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues. Information: OlyThirdThursday.com
Meaningful Movie screening: "Seeds of Hope" will be shown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a discussion afterwards. It is an award-winning documentary about the women of Minova, Congo-DRC, who were raped in the ongoing war, but have gone about rebuilding their lives and are now supplying clean water to their community through a project with Friendly Water for the World. Gifts from around the world to support Friendly Water's projects will be available for purchase. Free and open to public at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St NW (Bus line #41).
World’s Largest Swim Lesson: Children can participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at The Evergreen State College Pool to raise awareness that swimming lessons save lives. The local event, coordinated by Safe Kids Thurston County along with support from Molina Healthcare, is among an estimated 600 locations in more than 20 countries. Register today at ccacwa.org for this free swim lesson. Safe Kids Thurston County also provides life jackets for families and individuals recreating on open waters. The Life Jacket Loaner Cabinet Program has more than 14 locations. Find them at https://www.safekidsthurstoncounty.org/water-safety.html
What’s Blooming in Budd/Citizen Science Plankton Monitoring: Participants will help collect samples with Pacific Shellfish Institute from 1-2 p.m. at the Port Plaza dock near Anthony’s Homeport in Olympia, then head to the LOTT WET Science Center at 500 Adams St. NE from 2:10 to 3 p.m. to look at the plankton under the microscope. No registration required.
Friday
Percival Plinth Project kickoff: The Percival Plinth Project unveiling and voting kick-off will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Be among the first to see the 16 new sculptures and cast your vote for your favorite. The sculpture with the most votes is awarded the People’s Prize and will be added to the city of Olympia’s permanent art collection. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet the participating artists, enjoy live music and dance performances, and purchase food from local food trucks. Event activities will take place throughout Percival Landing from north of the Harbor House to the new Isthmus Park south of Fourth Avenue. Free. First 100 event attendees who cast their vote at one of the event tents will receive a complimentary frozen treat, while supplies last. Information: facebook.com/cityofolympia/events or olympiawa.gov/plinth
Bat talk and walk: Interested in these intriguing flying mammals? Join local bat expert Greg Falxa at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, for a fun, fact-filled Bat Talk to learn about bat habitat needs, basic bat biology and their unique life strategies. Then at 9 p.m. head outside with Falxa for the Bat Walk starting at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake, across from Traditions Cafe. Registration required for the bat talk at http://www.streamteam.info (click on “register”). No registration is needed for the Bat Walk.
American Red Cross blood drive: Donate blood at the American Red Cross donation bus parked at Capital Mall just outside the northwest theater entrance from 1-6 p.m. When you donate, you can enter to win a $25 i.talia gift card. Everyone who donates will receive a free appetizer with an entree purchase coupon for Applebee's.
Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Upcycle! Block Party: This family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shelton Habitat Store, 1826 Olympic Hwy N. There will be live music, food, a garden shed raffle, activities for kids, and lots of information on how to “upcycle” — take something old and use it to make something completely different and new. Demonstrations will be held throughout the day. There also will be a host of donated items for silent auction, as well as booths for local non-profits, vendors and area agencies. Information: 360-426-8134.
The Boy Who Became a Bear -- A Story of the Haudenosaunee People: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting the Red Eagle Soaring Spring Play, "The Boy Who Became a Bear: A Story of the Haudenosaunee People," from 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the play is suitable for all ages. Red Eagle Soaring (RES) Native Youth Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization based in Seattle for Native youth and their families. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Fire Rescue Spectacular: Head to the Hands On Childrens Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Summer Splash kick-off event, Fire Rescue Spectacular. Olympia's emergency rescue fleet and firefighters will be there, including AID#1, a safety boat, police cruiser, a police motorcycle, and a fire engine. Activities include opportunities to meet Sparky the Fire Dog, experience the Spray Gallery, grab a mini ice cream cones, take the Junior Firefighter Challenge, participate in a bucket brigade, spray down a flaming house, and compete in a hose rolling relay. Street activities are free to the public; special activities in the museum require museum admission. Information: www.hocm.org/summersplash or https://www.hocm.org/plan-your-visit/
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments