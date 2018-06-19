Fire damages mobile home at Thunderbird Village in Tumwater

A ceiling fan was thought to have triggered a fire that damaged a mobile home Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Village, a senior retirement community in Tumwater.
No one was injured, although the fire displaced two residents who are now staying with family, Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said Tuesday.
The ceiling fan could have been on too long and overheated, or it burned out and failed, he said.
About 4:10 p.m. Monday, Tumwater fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Dennis Street Southeast. Once there, they saw heavy smoke and flames starting to emerge from the unit's roof, he said.
It took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, partly because of the design of the mobile home. LaVielle said mobile homes tend to be very compartmentalized, so they had to fight the fire from room to room and chase it through the ceiling. LaVielle described it as a stubborn fire.
"We were just trying to get ahead of it," he said.
The fire did not spread to other mobile homes at Thunderbird Village.
LaVielle estimated damages to the mobile home at $60,000.
Tumwater fire also received assistance from Olympia, East Olympia and McLane/Black Lake fire departments.
Comments