Thousands of chickens die in Tenino poultry farm fire

Thousands of chickens were killed Monday afternoon in south Thurston County after a barn caught fire at Draper Valley Farms, according to multiple media reports.
Thurston County Fire District 12 was dispatched about 5:15 p.m. Monday to the 16000 block of Gibson Road Southwest in Tenino.
As many as 27,000 chickens died in the blaze, according to Q13.
King 5 said 40 firefighters also fought the fire.
The fire destroyed a 520-foot by 45-foot barn, according to King 5.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
