Thousands of chickens die in Tenino poultry farm fire

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

June 19, 2018 12:06 PM

Thousands of chickens were killed Monday afternoon in south Thurston County after a barn caught fire at Draper Valley Farms, according to multiple media reports.

Thurston County Fire District 12 was dispatched about 5:15 p.m. Monday to the 16000 block of Gibson Road Southwest in Tenino.

As many as 27,000 chickens died in the blaze, according to Q13.

King 5 said 40 firefighters also fought the fire.

The fire destroyed a 520-foot by 45-foot barn, according to King 5.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

