Deaths for June 20

June 20, 2018 07:00 AM

Boock, Steven M., 67, Hoodsport, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Compton, Betty Jean, 56, Elma, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Contris, Kyle, 35, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Mima Mounds recreational area. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Cooper, Connie Dee, 81, Shelton, died Friday, June 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Frerker, John W., 80, Olympia, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Garza, Jose Angel, 60, Shelton, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gray, Gary Ellis, 69, Grapeview, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Price, Claire Montgomery, 72, Tumwater, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

