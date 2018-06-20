Deaths for June 20

Boock, Steven M., 67, Hoodsport, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Compton, Betty Jean, 56, Elma, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Contris, Kyle, 35, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Mima Mounds recreational area. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Cooper, Connie Dee, 81, Shelton, died Friday, June 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Frerker, John W., 80, Olympia, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Garza, Jose Angel, 60, Shelton, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gray, Gary Ellis, 69, Grapeview, died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Price, Claire Montgomery, 72, Tumwater, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
