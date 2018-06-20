Vigil to be held outside Olympia City Hall in response to 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

The Concerned Clergy of Olympia and Interfaith Works will host a vigil Thursday outside of Olympia City Hall, according to a release.
The vigil begins at 7 p.m. and has been organized in response to the "zero tolerance" immigration policy implemented by the Trump administration, which has resulted in the separation of children from their parents at the United State southern border.
Anyone is welcome to attend the release says, and may bring signs expressing peaceful messages.
The two organizations released a joint statement about the policy Wednesday:
"We, the members of Concerned Clergy of Olympia and Interfaith Works, stand opposed to the immoral and harmful practice of 'zero tolerance,' which has resulted in separating children from their parents as part of the current administration's approach to immigration policy.
"We are particularly troubled by the use of biblical precedent to invoke support for such practices. Rather we need the biblical command, 'The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love them as yourself' (Leviticus 19:34), and call upon our national leaders to end this current policy.
"We affirm Olympia's status as a sanctuary community, and uphold the values of the Olympia Charter for Compassion, which recognizes the inherent worth and humanity of all people."
