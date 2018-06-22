What’s Happening for June 22

Friday
Percival Plinth Project kickoff: The Percival Plinth Project unveiling and voting kick-off will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Be among the first to see the 16 new sculptures and vote for your favorite. The sculpture with the most votes is awarded the People’s Prize and will be added to the city of Olympia’s permanent art collection. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet the participating artists, enjoy live music and dance performances, and purchase food from local food trucks. Event activities will take place throughout Percival Landing from north of the Harbor House to the new Isthmus Park south of Fourth Avenue. Free. First 100 event attendees who cast their vote at one of the event tents will receive a complimentary frozen treat, while supplies last. Information: facebook.com/cityofolympia/events or olympiawa.gov/plinth
Bat talk and walk: Interested in these intriguing flying mammals? Join local bat expert Greg Falxa at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, for a fun, fact-filled Bat Talk to learn about bat habitat needs, basic bat biology and their unique life strategies. Then at 9 p.m. head outside with Falxa for the Bat Walk starting at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake, across from Traditions Cafe. Registration required for the bat talk at http://www.streamteam.info (click on “register”). No registration is needed for the Bat Walk.
American Red Cross blood drive: Donate blood at the American Red Cross donation bus parked at Capital Mall just outside the northwest theater entrance from 1-6 p.m. When you donate, you can enter to win a $25 i.talia gift card. Everyone who donates will receive a free appetizer with an entree purchase coupon for Applebee’s.
Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Upcycle! Block Party: This family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shelton Habitat Store, 1826 Olympic Hwy N. There will be live music, food, a garden shed raffle, activities for kids, and lots of information on how to “upcycle” — take something old and use it to make something completely different and new. Demonstrations will be held throughout the day. There also will be a host of donated items for silent auction, as well as booths for local non-profits, vendors and area agencies. Information: 360-426-8134.
The Boy Who Became a Bear -- A Story of the Haudenosaunee People: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting the Red Eagle Soaring Spring Play, “The Boy Who Became a Bear: A Story of the Haudenosaunee People,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the play is suitable for all ages. Red Eagle Soaring (RES) Native Youth Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization based in Seattle for Native youth and their families. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Fire Rescue Spectacular: Head to the Hands On Childrens Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Summer Splash kick-off event, Fire Rescue Spectacular. Olympia’s emergency rescue fleet and firefighters will be there, including AID#1, a safety boat, police cruiser, a police motorcycle, and a fire engine. Activities include opportunities to meet Sparky the Fire Dog, experience the Spray Gallery, grab a mini ice cream cones, take the Junior Firefighter Challenge, participate in a bucket brigade, spray down a flaming house, and compete in a hose rolling relay. Street activities are free to the public; special activities in the museum require museum admission. Information: www.hocm.org/summersplash or https://www.hocm.org/plan-your-visit/
Tuesday
Lacey in Tune Children’s Entertainment Series: The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square with Harmonica Pocket, a band from Port Townsend specializing in music for kids and their adults. The children’s entertainment series will run weekly (except July 3) through Aug. 7. Free. Information: http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/summer_concerts_in_the_park/concert-1
Wednesday
Lacey in Tune Summer Concerts in the Park: The concert series kicks off at noon Wednesday at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square with the National Guard rock band Full Metal Jacket. The concert series will run weekly (except July 4) through Aug. 8. Free. Information: http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/summer_concerts_in_the_park/concert-1
Thursday
Capitol Campus sack lunch lectures: The Capitol Campus is offering a free public lecture series this summer about local history and its connection to state and national events. The events, sponsored by the Capitol Visitor Services Volunteer Program, will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Legislative (capitol) Building. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Free. The first lecture is “Thurston County during World War I,” presented by historian Jennifer Crooks. This year marks the centennial of the end of World War I, and Crooks will explore how the conflict affected Thurston County residents. Information: 360-902-8880.
Area Agency on Aging Council of Governments: The Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging’s Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. in the agency’s Olympia office at 2404 Heritage Ct. SW, Suite A. Information: Mikle Yow, 360-664-2168.
Native Plant Salvage Foundation Plant Walk: Gather at the McLane Nature Trails for this month’s plant walk. You can learn native plants and enjoy an afternoon outdoors. The walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp at the McLane Creek Nature Trails in Olympia. You will need a Discover Pass and the group asks for a $5-20 donation to participate. Information: https://www.nativeplantsalvage.org/monthly-plant-walks
Fore the Fish! Golf Tournament: The Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, in cooperation with Sportco/Outdoor Emporium, is presenting the 8th annual tournament at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW. The tournament is a best ball scramble format, making it a fun round for even the occasional golfer. Proceeds support NSIA’s work to ensure healthy fisheries and a vibrant sportfishing industry in the Northwest. Registration costs $125 per participant or $500 per foursome. The event includes a putting contest prior to tee off and hole-in-one prizes on par-three holes. There will be a post-tournament barbecue where prizes are awarded along with a live auction, silent auction and bucket raffles. Registration opens at 10 a.m., the shotgun start is at noon. Information: http://www.nsiafishing.org or 503-631-8859.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments