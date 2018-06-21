Ex-Kennewick schools superintendent expected to plead guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former superintendent of the Kennewick School District is expected to plead guilty next week to attempted child sex trafficking, his attorney confirmed.
Paul Rosier, 76, is accused of trying to "hook up" with two teen girls on April 1, 2017.
Rosier has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to a new count of attempted child sex trafficking of a victim younger than 18, said his attorney, Scott Johnson.
In exchange, a charge of attempted child sex trafficking of someone younger than 14 will be dropped.
The proposed new charge would carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, rather than 15 years if he was convicted of the original charge.
Rosier, who now lives in Arizona, already was schedule to appear in federal court in Richland on Tuesday for a pretrial conference for a trial schedule to start July 9.
In April, U.S. Senior Judge Ed Shea agreed to delay the trial then set for May 7 as Johnson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Jones were discussing a resolution to the case.
Jones opposed the delay, and Shea said he would not agree to another delay of the trial beyond July 9.
Rosier spent 12 years with the Kennewick School District, leaving in 2006 to work as executive director for the Washington Association of School Administrators. He's been retired since 2014.
Rosier was arrested in April 2017 in the parking lot at Richland's Hampton Inn. The meeting came after exchanging text messages over a three-day period with an apparent 16-year-old girl, according to court documents.
He didn't know the teen — who claimed to have a 13-year-old friend for Rosier — actually was an undercover detective with the southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force, documents said.
Rosier lived in Olympia at the time, but was in the Tri-Cities for business.
He reportedly found the older teen's number on Craigslist, and in follow-up messages used specific lingo to indicate what he wanted the younger girl to do while they were together.
Rosier planned to pay $160 to the 13-year-old girl for having sex with him, and $40 to the older teen for setting it up, documents said.
Investigators allegedly found the exact amount of money on him at the time of his arrest.
