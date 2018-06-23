What’s Happening for June 23

Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Upcycle! Block Party: This family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shelton Habitat Store, 1826 Olympic Hwy N. There will be live music, food, a garden shed raffle, activities for kids, and lots of information on how to “upcycle” — take something old and use it to make something completely different and new. Demonstrations will be held throughout the day. There also will be a host of donated items for silent auction, as well as booths for local non-profits, vendors and area agencies. Information: 360-426-8134.
The Boy Who Became a Bear -- A Story of the Haudenosaunee People: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting the Red Eagle Soaring Spring Play, “The Boy Who Became a Bear: A Story of the Haudenosaunee People,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the play is suitable for all ages. Red Eagle Soaring (RES) Native Youth Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization based in Seattle for Native youth and their families. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Fire Rescue Spectacular: Head to the Hands On Childrens Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Summer Splash kick-off event, Fire Rescue Spectacular. Olympia’s emergency rescue fleet and firefighters will be there, including AID#1, a safety boat, police cruiser, a police motorcycle, and a fire engine. Activities include opportunities to meet Sparky the Fire Dog, experience the Spray Gallery, grab a mini ice cream cones, take the Junior Firefighter Challenge, participate in a bucket brigade, spray down a flaming house, and compete in a hose rolling relay. Street activities are free to the public; special activities in the museum require museum admission. Information: www.hocm.org/summersplash or https://www.hocm.org/plan-your-visit/
Tuesday
Lacey in Tune Children’s Entertainment Series: The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square with Harmonica Pocket, a band from Port Townsend specializing in music for kids and their adults. The children’s entertainment series will run weekly (except July 3) through Aug. 7. Free. Information: http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/summer_concerts_in_the_park/concert-1
Hope Thurston survey kickoff celebration: Research tells us that hope is the single best predictor of a person’s ability to thrive and flourish, and in June, Hope Thurston will measure, analyze and establish a Thurston County “Hope Score.” The community is invited to attend the launch celebration of Hope Thurston’s “Make Thurston County A Hope Informed Community” survey at 8 a.m. at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. The event will include a breakfast. There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask attendees to RSVP: http://thurstonthrives.org/hope-thurston/
Wednesday
Lacey in Tune Summer Concerts in the Park: The concert series kicks off at noon Wednesday at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square with the National Guard rock band Full Metal Jacket. The concert series will run weekly (except July 4) through Aug. 8. Free. Information: http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/living-in-lacey/the-community/arts-and-events/summer_concerts_in_the_park/concert-1
Thursday
Capitol Campus sack lunch lectures: The Capitol Campus is offering a free public lecture series this summer about local history and its connection to state and national events. The events, sponsored by the Capitol Visitor Services Volunteer Program, will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Legislative (capitol) Building. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Free. The first lecture is “Thurston County during World War I,” presented by historian Jennifer Crooks. This year marks the centennial of the end of World War I, and Crooks will explore how the conflict affected Thurston County residents. Information: 360-902-8880.
Area Agency on Aging Council of Governments: The Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging’s Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. in the agency’s Olympia office at 2404 Heritage Ct. SW, Suite A. Information: Mikle Yow, 360-664-2168.
Native Plant Salvage Foundation Plant Walk: Gather at the McLane Nature Trails for this month’s plant walk. You can learn native plants and enjoy an afternoon outdoors. The walk begins at 6 p.m. sharp at the McLane Creek Nature Trails in Olympia. You will need a Discover Pass and the group asks for a $5-20 donation to participate. Information: https://www.nativeplantsalvage.org/monthly-plant-walks
Fore the Fish! Golf Tournament: The Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, in cooperation with Sportco/Outdoor Emporium, is presenting the 8th annual tournament at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW. The tournament is a best ball scramble format, making it a fun round for even the occasional golfer. Proceeds support NSIA’s work to ensure healthy fisheries and a vibrant sportfishing industry in the Northwest. Registration costs $125 per participant or $500 per foursome. The event includes a putting contest prior to tee off and hole-in-one prizes on par-three holes. There will be a post-tournament barbecue where prizes are awarded along with a live auction, silent auction and bucket raffles. Registration opens at 10 a.m., the shotgun start is at noon. Information: http://www.nsiafishing.org or 503-631-8859.
Jeff Evans magic show: Jeff Evans’ magic show celebrates the fun things that happen when you open a book. It will run from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE — before library hours, no other library services will be available. This event is part of the Summer Library Program. Admission is free. Information: trl.org
Darlin Creek Preserve trail opening: Capitol Land Trust will present the grand opening of the trail system at Darlin Creek Preserve near Capitol State Forest. The community is invited to attend this open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 8910 Lake Lucinda Drive SW. Remarks at 5:45 p.m., and tours of the property will be offered at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Guests also can explore the 3-mile trail network on their own. Those wishing to bring a picnic and a blanket are welcome to visit with friends next to Lake Lucinda.
Friday
What's up with the Steh-Chass? Community Forum: The Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team says Steh-Chass was the original name of Budd Inlet and its lower watershed. DERT is offering its second community forum from 6-8 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to explore the indigenous history, role, and meaning of the inlet’s estuary through time. Pizza and snacks will be provided courtesy of Blue Heron Bakery.
