2009 case of missing Tenino mom to be featured on TV show

Two Thurston County detectives will be featured this weekend in a television episode about the case of missing mother and financial analyst Nancy Moyer.
The episode, titled “A Date with Danger”, is a part of the Investigation Discovery Channel series “Disappeared.” It features Detective Ben Elkins, who, according to The Daily Chronicle, took over the case three years ago, and retired Detective Dave Halter.
Few cases shook Thurston County like Moyer’s disappearance.
Moyer's name made headlines when she went missing on March 6, 2009. The Olympian reported that her husband had gone to her Tenino residence to drop their daughters off, only to find that the home was empty.
Her disappearance sparked suspicion of foul play because the front door of her home was left ajar and the television in the living room was still on. Her car, purse, identification and wallet also were left behind.
Now more than nine years later, Moyer’s disappearance is a cold case. The Daily Chronicle reported that Elkins classifies her disappearance as a “no-body homicide.”
The episode unpacks Moyer’s case in-depth, presenting her background and a possible link between her disappearance and another local murder case, according to the channel's website.
The episode will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 24.
