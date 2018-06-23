Panorama neighbors opposed to Lacey rezone they feel harms their residential neighborhood.

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss
Sense what Bill Braack, pilot of the Smoke-n-Thunder JetCar, feels when he zooms down an airport runway at speeds well in excess of 300 miles per hour in a race against a Cobra attack helicopter at the Olympic Air Show in Tumwater Saturday.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
It's still under construction, but a new multi-use parking lot is opening Saturday south of the Point Defiance boat launch. The lot will have space for more than 100 cars, boat trailers and other vehicles.
A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
This little-known facility at 619 54th Ave. E in Fife is a medium security 23-bed facility operated by Pioneer Human Services, a nonprofit that has a contract with the federal government to hold immigrant children.