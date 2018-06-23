Grand opening planned for trails at Darlin Creek Preserve

Capitol Land Trust plans to mark the opening of a 3-mile-long trail network at Darlin Creek Preserve near Capitol State Forest on Thursday.
Darlin Creek Preserve is open now to the public daily from dawn to dusk for hiking and wildlife viewing. The 300-acre property is home to beaver ponds and creeks that are migration corridors for steelhead, cutthroat, coho and chinook salmon, according to a news release from Capitol Land Trust.
The group bought the property in 2016 from Aloha Lumber. Since then, it has replaced two fish-blocking culverts, removed invasive species and planted native plants with help from the Native Plant Salvage Foundation.
Washington Trails Association helped enhance trails on the property, adding connector trails and spots for bird watching over two beaver ponds.
Thursday's event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tours of the property highlighting restoration projects and trail improvements will be offered at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Darlin Creek Preserve is located at 8910 Lake Lucinda Drive SW, Olympia.
