If you drive at night, or hit the road before 5 a.m., you can expect lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in the Tumwater area this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
If you drive at night, or hit the road before 5 a.m., you can expect lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in the Tumwater area this week, according to the state Department of Transportation. Staff file, 2017 Steve Bloom
If you drive at night, or hit the road before 5 a.m., you can expect lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in the Tumwater area this week, according to the state Department of Transportation. Staff file, 2017 Steve Bloom

Local

Early morning commuters can expect these lane and ramp closures on I-5 this week

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

June 24, 2018 12:31 PM

If you drive at night, or hit the road before 5 a.m., you can expect lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in the Tumwater area this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation needs to repair a bridge expansion joint.

Here's the schedule:

10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday: Northbound I-5 approaching U.S. 101 will reduce to one lane.

10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday: The Deschutes Way Southwest ramp to northbound I-5 will close. Motorists are asked to use the Trosper Road interchange. Also: The right lane of northbound I-5 approaching US 101 will close, and the left lane of the U.S. 101 ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday: Southbound I-5 approaching U.S. 101 will reduce to one lane.

  Comments  