After being forced from their homes, 20 refugees become American citizens in Boise

On June 23, 2018, 20 refugees from around the world underwent a citizenship ceremony in Downtown Boise. The ceremony was held publicly in conjunction with World Refugee Day, which took place June 20.
Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss

4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."