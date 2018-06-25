This motorcyclist appeared to pull over for deputies, then led them on a wild chase

A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after he led Thurston County Sheriff's deputies on a wild chase through several county streets. He later crashed and was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Monday.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office:
About 3:20 a.m. Monday, deputies were set to stop the motorcyclist for not having a license plate. After it appeared he was going to pull over, the motorcyclist took off on a 12-mile chase that took place on Martin Way, Carpenter Road Southeast, Steilacoom Road and Chatham Drive.
During the pursuit, the man ran lights, stop signs, drove on sidewalks and into oncoming lanes of traffic. Eventually the man crashed into a curb and patrol vehicle after taking a corner too fast.
He was arrested on suspicion of the following: Possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, two counts of methamphetamine possession, possession of stolen property in the second degree and resisting arrest.
