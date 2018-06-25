Thurston County man, 79, arrested for attempted murder in the first degree

A 79-year-old Thurston County man was arrested about noon Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder in the first degree, according to charging documents in the case.
The man is set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court Monday afternoon.
About 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Royal Oakes Drive Southeast, a daughter suddenly overheard her mother yell, "He's got a knife, get off of me."
The daughter, who had never heard her mother scream like that before, ran to her parents' bedroom and saw her father "holding a large butcher knife above his head."
Before the daughter could grab the knife, he began to stab his wife in a downward motion from above his head, with the knife entering his wife's "upper chest/arm area."
The daughter and a sister eventually removed the knife after a brief struggle.
The mother, who was treated by medics at the scene, later explained that her husband had recently been hospitalized for erratic behavior. He also had complained about a "conspiracy" at home, fearing that he would be taken away.
Before the stabbing, the man allegedly had said, "You're behind this conspiracy, I want you gone."
After Thurston County Sheriff's deputies arrived, the man said that he and his wife have been married for 40 years. He couldn't explain what happened and had never before wanted to hurt his wife.
The man appeared to feel bad for what he did to his wife and asked several times if she was OK.
The 79-year-old man also faces second-degree assault and domestic violence charges.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Comments